Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY19 guidance at $1.05-1.09 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

