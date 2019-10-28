Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sprague Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE SRLP opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $404.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $662.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

