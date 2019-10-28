Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s previous close.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Spotify to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

NYSE SPOT traded up $19.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.20. 10,640,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,726. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Spotify by 64.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Spotify by 148.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

