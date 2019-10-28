Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.53. 35,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Splunk has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $505,887.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 5.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 49.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $115,527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Splunk by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

