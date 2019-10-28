Spendcoin (SPND) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.74 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $1.26 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 62.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00211495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.01468661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00112979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

