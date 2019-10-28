SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000.

SPSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.85. 21,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

