SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $34.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.