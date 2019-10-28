SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ SGRP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,420. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kori Belzer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,285.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,486 shares of company stock valued at $171,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

