Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Set at $2.00 by Bank of America

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has been assigned a $2.00 price target by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $6.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,414,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477,023. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, insider William J. Way purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $240,638. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 873,379 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 397,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 334,417 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 99,918 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

