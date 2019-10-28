Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $45,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $713.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.24%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

