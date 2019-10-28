Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.02

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.02 and traded as high as $29.00. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 636,713 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Christopher Wilks 71,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

