Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

SAH stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,290,003 shares in the company, valued at $38,700,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 237,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 155,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

