Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $393,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $86,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

