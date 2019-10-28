Snovian.Space Market Cap Reaches $235,042.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 215.5% against the US dollar. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $235,042.00 and $85.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00040161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.10 or 0.05476926 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032830 BTC.

Snovian.Space is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 392,503,835 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,382,618 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

