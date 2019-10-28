Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,155.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 94,521 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Snap-on stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.