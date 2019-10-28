Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,654.38 ($21.62).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,680.40 ($21.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,879.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,752.38. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11). The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Virginia Bottomley bought 201 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, with a total value of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.