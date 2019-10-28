Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Slack (NYSE:WORK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WORK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 13,035,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,574.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,329.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,363 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

