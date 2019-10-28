Slack (NYSE:WORK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WORK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

Shares of WORK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. 13,035,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,380,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $145,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,363.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,808,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

