Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Skyworks Solutions worth $29,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,442,000 after purchasing an additional 932,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,347,000 after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 625,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,851,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $90.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,002 shares of company stock worth $1,636,204. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.