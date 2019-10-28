SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $725.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKYW opened at $59.03 on Monday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $600,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,059,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $332,429.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,553 shares of company stock worth $1,955,270. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

