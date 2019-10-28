Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock valued at $37,865 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.