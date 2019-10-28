SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Receives $69.00 Average PT from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 275,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $81.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,407,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $66,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock worth $3,723,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $292,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

