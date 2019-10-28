SilverBow Resources Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $4.21. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 48.20% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

