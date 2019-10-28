Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 14th

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,785. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $413.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $134,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

