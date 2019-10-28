Short Interest in Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Drops By 30.3%

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned 1.63% of Zedge worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ZDGE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.75. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175. Zedge has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

