Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Expands By 98.6%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of UTSI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.85. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.11.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UTStarcom will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UTStarcom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.