Short Interest in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Grows By 34.8%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at $479,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

