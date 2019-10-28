Short Interest in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Declines By 25.0%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 167,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 124,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,957,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 48,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,564. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

