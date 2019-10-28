Short Interest in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Drops By 50.9%

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the September 15th total of 861,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.21. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. Bank of America started coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on RMR Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after buying an additional 982,739 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the second quarter worth about $34,295,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the second quarter worth about $29,363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,497,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the second quarter worth about $23,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

