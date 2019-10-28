Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Drops By 41.1%

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the September 15th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get ReneSola alerts:

NYSE SOL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.50% of ReneSola worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.