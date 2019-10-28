Short Interest in Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Rises By 28.5%

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Propetro has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.88.
Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). Propetro had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $529.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.61 million. Analysts predict that Propetro will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Propetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
