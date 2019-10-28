Short Interest in Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Rises By 28.5%

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Propetro has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). Propetro had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $529.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.61 million. Analysts predict that Propetro will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Propetro from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

