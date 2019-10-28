Short Interest in Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Decreases By 42.9%

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,458. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $378,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 790,788 shares of company stock worth $798,797 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 92.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 429,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 41.4% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,348,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 2,150,111 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.