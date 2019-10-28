Short Interest in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Declines By 31.7%

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $117,635.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

