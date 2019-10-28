Short Interest in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Grows By 64.3%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 574,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 463,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.