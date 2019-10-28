Short Interest in J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Declines By 40.0%

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.W. Mays stock remained flat at $$35.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. J.W. Mays has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a PE ratio of 103.44 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

