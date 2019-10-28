Short Interest in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) Declines By 48.0%

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 408,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Heico stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $94.28. 206,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.54. Heico has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $532.32 million during the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

