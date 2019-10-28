Short Interest in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Decreases By 90.4%

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the September 15th total of 364,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FVE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.33. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.60.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $2.15. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $355.74 million during the quarter.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

