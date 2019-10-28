Short Interest in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Grows By 33.3%

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

FUSB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.25. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.03.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

