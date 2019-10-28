Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Decreases By 30.5%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.34% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.44). As a group, research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.