Short Interest in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Grows By 42.0%

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DZSI. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,713. The stock has a market cap of $159.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.