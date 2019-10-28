Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Decreases By 27.1%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 16.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 175,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 21.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 228.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 42,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $635,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

