Short Interest in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Drops By 63.1%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the September 15th total of 72,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APEX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,419. Apex Global Brands has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

