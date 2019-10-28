Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON SHOE opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.58. Shoe Zone has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 249.60 ($3.26).

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

In other Shoe Zone news, insider Jeremy Sharman sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £40,960 ($53,521.49).

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.