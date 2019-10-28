Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 1-Year High at $581.22

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $581.22 and last traded at $577.14, with a volume of 118459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $574.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.82 and a 200 day moving average of $490.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock worth $3,810,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

