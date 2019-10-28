Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 930 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 2.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.31.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day moving average is $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

