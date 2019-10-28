Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $147.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.39. 47,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average of $126.11. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

