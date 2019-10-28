Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,427. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.