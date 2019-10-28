Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 77,287.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647,669 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,226 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.05. 89,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.56 and its 200-day moving average is $283.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

