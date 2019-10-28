Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

SPSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.84. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,882. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

