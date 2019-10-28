Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,799. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $216.97 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.647 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.